Asia Pacific

Japan's incoming PM to retain defence, education ministers - report

By
1 minute read
1/2

FILE PHOTO:Japan's Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's incoming prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is set to keep current Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and current Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda in his cabinet, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Kishi, 62, and Hagiuda, 58, are both in the Hosoda faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is closely related to former premier Shinzo Abe.

Kishida, a former foreign minister and leader of the Kishida faction, clinched victory in the LDP's leadership election on Wednesday and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister when parliament sits on Monday, announcing a cabinet reshuffle the same day. read more

Among other significant appointments, current finance minister Taro Aso's brother-in-law Shunichi Suzuki is set to replace him in the post, according to the daily Yomiuri. Little-known Suzuki is a former Olympics minister and son of former premier Zenko Suzuki, and belongs to Aso's LDP faction. read more

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post, while Hirokazu Matsuno, who served as education minister under former prime minister Shinzo Abe, is likely to become chief cabinet secretary, media have reported. Matsuno is also a member of the Hosoda faction.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Jane Wardell

