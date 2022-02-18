Japan's inflation may exceed 1% but stay below BOJ goal, says c.bank official

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer inflation may exceed 1% but will remain distant from the central bank's 2% target, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Friday.

"Japan's economy has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic's damage," BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida told parliament. "We're not in a situation where we can tweak our current easy monetary policy."

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes

