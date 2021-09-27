Japan's Jera to buy 27% stake in Aboitiz Power for $1.6 bln

The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jera Co Inc will buy a 27% stake in Philippines' Aboitiz Power Corp (AP.PS) from its parent Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV.PS) and other related entities for $1.58 billion, the Japanese power generation firm said on Monday.

The company said it was exploring several areas of collaboration with the Philippine power generator, including the joint development of power projects and collaborating on new generation technologies.

"Completion of the transaction, subject to necessary approvals, will further enhance JERA's presence in the Philippines' energy sector," Jera said in a statement.

Nomura is the financial adviser to JERA on the deal.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

