Asia Pacific

Japan's Kishida: Aim distribute COVID-19 drugs by year-end if elected PM

Taro Kono, (L) the cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, and Fumio Kishida, (R) former foreign minister, two of candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party pose prior to a debate session held by Japan National Press Club September 18, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a key contender to become prime minister, said on Saturday he would work to distribute COVID-19 medications by year-end if elected.

Speaking in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Kishida also said he would focus on reducing socioeconomic gaps in a post-pandemic era.

The LDP leader becomes prime minister by virtue of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.

