Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's presumptive next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has started making arrangements to appoint Taro Aso as the ruling party's vice president, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

Aso, himself a former prime minister, has served as Japan's deputy premier and finance minister since December 2012.

