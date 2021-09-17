Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Kishida: need to watch if China can meet Pacific trade pact requirements

1 minute read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a contender to become next premier, said on Friday it was necessary to watch carefully if China, which seeks to join a Pacific free trade pact, is able to meet stringent requirements for its members.

China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), its commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:31 AM UTC

Sydney pilots home quarantine as Australia looks to reopen border

Australian officials will trial a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as the country moves to reopen its borders despite persistent COVID-19 cases.

Asia Pacific
Candidates for Japan PM want to create more unified nation
Asia Pacific
Indonesia's demographic dividend threatened by lengthy COVID-19 school closures
Asia Pacific
Courting startups: Singapore lines up funding to boost IPOs
Asia Pacific
Australia agrees to increased U.S. air deployments after sub deal