Japan's Kishida: need to watch if China can meet Pacific trade pact requirements

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a contender to become next premier, said on Friday it was necessary to watch carefully if China, which seeks to join a Pacific free trade pact, is able to meet stringent requirements for its members.

China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), its commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.