Japan's Kishida says COVID countermeasures will be reviewed in June

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at a shopping district on the first day after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures, in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Japan will remain vigilant as it transitions out of the COVID-19 pandemic and related curbs, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, adding that some of the virus countermeasures will be reviewed in June.

"Complacency cannot be tolerated yet," said Kishida, speaking via a translator, during a visit to London.

"Around June we will review in a phased manner the COVID-19 countermeasures, including border measures to restore our normal lifestyle."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman, Writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.