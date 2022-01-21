Japan's Kishida says up to BOJ to decide on exit from easy money policy

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated on Friday it was up to the central bank to decide on an exit strategy from its massive stimulus programme.

"It's left to the Bank of Japan to decide on specific monetary policy, including the thinking on an exit from monetary easing," Kishida told parliament.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

