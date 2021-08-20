Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Mizuho says bank's branches having system trouble

1 minute read

Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) said on Friday its branches throughout Japan were unable to process transactions, the latest in what has been a long, high-profile series of embarrassing system errors for the bank.

A report in June commissioned by the bank found that its corporate culture - including an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express their opinions and unable to respond well to crises - was to blame for its tech problems.

Japan's third-largest lender suffered four system breakdowns between February and March this year, despite having spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. That revamp followed two large-scale breakdowns in 2002 and 2011.

A Mizuho official said the glitch is also affecting the group's trust bank unit, and the cause of the latest problem appears different from the previous ones.

The bank said its automated teller machines (ATMs) and online banking services are operating.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yuki Nitta; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:15 AM UTC

Locked-up and fed-up: Australian voters put prime minister on notice

Kathy Chalker, a Sydney art studio owner, is just the sort of voter Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to win the country's next election - a long-time conservative party supporter with a small business in a swing seat.

Asia Pacific
Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. in region 'to stay,' official says
Asia Pacific
U.S. position on Taiwan unchanged despite Biden comment - official
Asia Pacific
Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie
Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king expected to name new PM after rulers' meet