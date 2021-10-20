Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Mount Aso erupts, alert level raised

1 minute read
1/4

A video grab from the Japan Meteorological Agency's live camera image shows an eruption of Mount Aso in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, October 20, 2021. Japan Meteorological Agency/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mount Aso, a volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu, erupted on Wednesday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, spewing volcanic ash 3,500 metres (2.17 miles) into the sky.

The eruption took place at around 11:43 a.m. Tokyo time (0243 GMT), the agency said.

There were no immediae reports of casualties or major damage at the popular tourist destination.

But, the meteorological agency raised the alert level for the volcano to level 3 on a scale of 5, telling people not to approach the mountain. It also warned of large volcanic blocks and pyroclastic flows scatterering within a range of approximately 1 kilometre from the mountain's Nakadake crater.

Ash falls from one of the peaks of the 1,592-metre (5,222 feet) mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture will be detected in nearby towns until late afternoon on Wednesday, according to the agency.

There was a small eruption at Mount Aso in 2019, and 63 people were killed on Mount Ontake in September 2014, which was the worst volcanic disaster in Japan for nearly 90 years.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:29 AM UTC

New Zealand's daily COVID-19 cases fall, some classrooms to reopen

Daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand fell on Wednesday after a record jump the day before, with most infections still in Auckland as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to affect the country's biggest city.

Asia Pacific
Melbourne welcomes vaccinated Sydney residents without quarantine
Asia Pacific
Australia tables laws to allow companies to switch to online AGMs permanently
Asia Pacific
Australian passenger train derails after hitting abandoned vehicle
Asia Pacific
Tokyo aims to lift COVID-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall - media