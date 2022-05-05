Japan's new capitalism to address growth and social issues - PM Kishida

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Japan's new form of capitalism should pursue the dual purposes of economic growth and addressing social challenges, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in London on Thursday.

He said he wanted to create a start-up boom in Japan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Muvija M, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.