Visitors wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian deck, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 infections surpassed 60,000 for the first time on Tuesday, broadcaster FNN said.

The government is poised to expand infection control measures to try to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens

