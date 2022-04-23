Japan's new digital chief to resign over health issues - media

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, a new government body to upgrade creaking government infrastructure, will resign due to health issues, local media reported on Saturday.

Yoko Ishikura, an academic and management consultant who formerly worked at McKinsey & Company, was picked as chief digital officer at the new agency last September to fix the country's slow progress in digitalization and overhaul the government's outdated bureaucracy.

When the agency was launched last year, it reported some users were having trouble connecting to its website, and she apologised after posting an image in breach of copyright rules. read more

The government plans to consider Ishikura's replacement in the private sector, Asahi Shimbun said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.