Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's new PM Kishida flags chance of tweaking financial income tax

By
1 minute read

Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • Kishida says will mull tax breaks for firms that raise wages
  • Govt will create panel to debate steps on post-COVID society
  • Raising financial income tax seen as option to fill income gap

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that tweaking the country's financial income tax rate will be among options in addressing income disparity.

In his first news conference as prime minister, Kishida also said he will consider offering cash payouts to households hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've flagged a tweak to Japan's financial income tax as one option. But that's not the only option. We could also take steps like offering tax breaks to companies that boost wages," Kishida said.

Kishida said he wants to pursue policies that achieve "a new type of capitalism" that distributes more wealth to households and addresses Japan's widening income gap.

Some academics have called for raising Japan's financial income tax - levied on investment income - from the current 20% to raise more from the rich and fund steps to aid low-income households.

Kishida also said he would create a permanent panel to come up with steps to boost economic growth in a post-pandemic world.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:27 PM UTC

Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister

Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan's 100th prime minister on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament.

Asia Pacific
Philippine groups demand Duterte allies comply with 'plundemic' probe
Asia Pacific
Displaced Afghans plead for aid as desperation grows
Asia Pacific
ASEAN ministers disappointed at Myanmar junta's peace commitment
Asia Pacific
Singapore's Grab hires SATS CEO Alex Hungate as chief operating officer