Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water
TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tonnes of radioactive water.
On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan's plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.
The Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.