Japan's Pan Pacific International says to accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine

1 minute read

A family fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrives at a train station in Lviv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific International (7532.T), formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The company said in a statement it will accept 100 Ukrainian families approved by the Japanese government to enter Japan as refugees, and provide financial support and job opportunities.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

