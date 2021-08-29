Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's PM candidate Kishida calls for huge stimulus package-Nikkei

1 minute read

Fumio Kishida, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker and former foreign minister, announces his candidacy for the party's presidential election at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan must launch a new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" as soon as possible, Fumio Kishida, who is running to be prime minister in a forthcoming election, was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper on Sunday.

Kishida, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday he would challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the leadership of the ruling party, as the premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of the election. read more

The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) majority in parliament's lower house. The LDP chief must lead the party to a general election by Nov. 28.

Kishida told reporters the stimulus package would include aid for all economic sectors and regions in need of help due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei.

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:15 AM UTC

Biden warns another militant attack in Afghanistan is highly likely

President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another militant attack was highly likely as U.S. troops began leaving Kabul airport after a two-week scramble by Washington and its allies to evacuate citizens and at-risk Afghans.

Asia Pacific
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says
Asia Pacific
Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to UN
Asia Pacific
Biden to receive bodies of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan - White House