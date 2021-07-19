Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan's PM declines to comment on S.Korean president's decision to stay away from Olympics

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence, as the government declares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) state of emergency in Tokyo almost two weeks before the start of the Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday he was not in a position to comment on South Korean President Moon Jae-in's decision not to visit Japan for the Olympics.

The president's decision came after South Korea lodged a protest over a news report on Friday that a senior diplomat at Japan's embassy in Seoul had said Moon was "masturbating" when describing his efforts to improve bilateral relations.

Speaking to reporters, Suga described the diplomat's remark as "inappropriate".

