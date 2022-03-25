Japan's ruling coalition partner to propose relief package Monday

Komeito party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi attends a debate session with other leaders of Japan's main political parties, ahead of October 31, 2021 lower house election, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's junior coalition partner Komeito will call on Monday for emergency measures to cushion people against the economic blow from rising prices of energy and food, the party's leader, Natsuo Yamaguchi, said on Friday.

The proposal will include a call to expand and extend the duration of a gasoline subsidy for oil distributors, as well as other steps to ease the pain on companies and households hit by soaring raw material costs, he said.

While the government can tap some of the 5.5 trillion yen ($45 billion) in reserves set aside under the fiscal 2022 budget, it needs to be ready to top up funding to deal with what could be Japan's "worst post-war crisis," Yamaguchi said.

"In the proposal, we'll urge the government to look into compiling an extra budget" to fund the spending, he told Reuters in an interview.

"As we focus on how best to protect people's livelihood, an extra budget should be on the table," Yamaguchi said, when asked whether the government should pass an extra budget through the current parliament session ending in June.

The proposal by Komeito, which is a coalition partner of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), will likely be incorporated into the government's relief package expected to be compiled next month.

Soaring energy and commodity prices, blamed partly on the war in Ukraine, is clouding the outlook for Japan's economy that is only just recovering from the coronavirus pandemic's wounds.

Some analysts say the yen's recent declines could inflict more damage to the economy by inflating the cost of imports.

Yamaguchi, however, said Japan "doesn't need to worry too much" about the weak yen as an imminent threat to the economy.

On monetary policy, Yamaguchi urged the Bank of Japan to maintain its massive stimulus programme "for a bit longer" to ensure a solid recovery in the economy.

"The current cost-push inflation isn't a very good thing for the economy," he said. "Responding to this with an interest rate hike could weaken Japan's economic strength."

($1 = 121.7100 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Chizu Nomiyama

