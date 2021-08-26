Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29

1 minute read

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan August 25, 2021. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold an election to pick its president on Sept. 29, party officials said on Thursday, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga all but certain to face a challenge for the post.

Suga took office last September after Shinzo Abe quit citing ill health, and his term expires at the end of next month. The premier's ratings have fallen below 30% as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections, and some in the party want to replace him before a general election expected in October or later.

LDP members of parliament and grassroots party members will vote in the leadership poll, the officials said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenka; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:08 AM UTC

Australia urges people to leave Kabul airport area on terrorism threat

There is a high threat of a terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on Thursday, as Canberra urged its citizens and those with a visa for Australia to leave the area.

Asia Pacific
Organiser of Hong Kong Tiananmen anniversary rally investigated by national security police
Asia Pacific
S.Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths for 2021, as severe cases rise
Asia Pacific
Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29
Asia Pacific
Japan's Suga faces likely challenge in Sept. 29 party poll

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling party will hold a leadership election on Sept. 29, party officials said on Thursday, ahead of an expected challenge from former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.