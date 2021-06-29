Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's ruling party to propose that corporate vaccinations use AstraZeneca -Jiji

1 minute read

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to propose to the government that it allow AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines to be used in corporate inoculation programmes, news agency Jiji reported on Monday.

Japan has approved the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, but has avoided using them in its mass inoculation drive amid lingering concern over reports of rare blood clots.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:02 AM UTCIndonesia's COVID-19 situation nears 'catastrophe' - Red Cross

Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.

Asia PacificXi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary
Asia PacificIndia's vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations
Asia PacificGoogle takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king
Asia PacificAustralia deputy leader fined for not wearing mask in breach of COVID-19 rules