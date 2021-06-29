Japan's ruling party to propose that corporate vaccinations use AstraZeneca -Jiji

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to propose to the government that it allow AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines to be used in corporate inoculation programmes, news agency Jiji reported on Monday.

Japan has approved the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, but has avoided using them in its mass inoculation drive amid lingering concern over reports of rare blood clots.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.