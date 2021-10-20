Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Sept exports rise more than expected

By
2 minute read
  • Sept exports up 13.0% yr/yr vs f'cast 11.0% gain
  • Supply disruptions cloud outlook for Japan's economy
  • Shipments to China rise 10.3% in Sept yr/yr

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports grew faster than expected in September to post a seventh straight month of double-digit growth, an encouraging sign for the economy as pandemic-led global supply chain snags threaten to derail a fragile recovery.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise when it releases fresh quarterly growth projections at its policy meeting later this month.

Exports rose 13.0% in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance's trade data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for an 11.0% rise. It followed a 26.2% increase in the previous month.

Shipments to China, Japan's largest trading partner, rose 10.3% in September year-on-year.

The data offers policymakers some relief over the outlook for Japan's economy, which emerged from last year's pandemic-induced doldrums thanks to robust global demand.

The world's third-largest economy is expected to have expanded a meagre 0.8% in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as parts shortages and supply constraints caused by Asian factory shutdowns disrupted output of automakers. read more

Policymakers are under pressure to keep intact the fragile recovery, which has faced additional strains from a resurgence of the pandemic in other parts of Asia.

Japanese companies also face rising raw material costs, aggravated by a weaker yen, that could erode margins in a further blow to overall growth prospects.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · October 19, 2021 · 8:39 AM UTC

S.Korea opens largest defence expo amid N.Korea missile tests

South Korea opened its largest defence expo ever on Tuesday, showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific
Taliban say hopeful about new U.S. special envoy after Khalilzad leaves
Asia Pacific
Tradition vs credibility: Inside the SE Asian meet that snubbed Myanmar
Asia Pacific
IMF cuts Asia's growth forecast, warns of supply chain risks
Asia Pacific
Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao slows growth as COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite