Japan's Shionogi announces start of Phase II/III clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) said on Wednesday it started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement. The company will also prepare to conduct multiple trials globally, it said.

