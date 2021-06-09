Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei

2 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration will compile a large-scale economic stimulus package before calling a snap election in September, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Nikkei did not specify how much spending may be involved.

Opposition parties have called for a package of around 30 trillion yen ($273.67 billion), a proposal Suga brushed aside in a debate with their leaders on Wednesday.

Taking into account such calls, however, Suga will likely order his cabinet to compile a massive stimulus package around summer to appeal to voters in an expected lower house election in September, the paper said without citing sources.

Tokyo has deployed massive stimulus packages totalling $3 trillion over the past year to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, further straining public finances by adding to the debt pile that is the biggest among major industrialised nations.

Suga has repeatedly brushed aside the chance of compiling another stimulus package any time soon, arguing that the government still had money left over from a pool of reserves set aside to meet immediate funding needs to combat the pandemic.

($1 = 109.6200 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · June 9, 2021 · 11:33 PM UTCYoung voter anger over housing, jobs threatens Moon's legacy in South Korea

Outside class hours, Kim Kyung-wook delivers meals on foot to apartment blocks near his university in eastern Seoul, while constantly checking his phone to trade stocks, cryptocurrency and used Nike sneakers.

Asia PacificS.Korea considers vaccinating workers at major companies

South Korea is considering plans to vaccinate workers at key businesses including chip and electronics firms to prevent disruptions to production, an official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Asia PacificSalt erosion decaying world's oldest cave painting at rapid pace
Asia PacificEx-Mongolian prime minister Khurelsukh wins presidential election
Asia PacificJapan's wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 13 years on commodities surge

Japan's wholesale prices rose 4.9% in May from a year earlier to mark the biggest increase in 13 years, data showed on Thursday, indicating that higher commodities costs could hit companies slowly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic's pain.