Japan's Suga, S.Korea's Moon to hold first summit meeting on Friday -Yomiuri

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are set to hold their first in-person summit meeting on Friday, coinciding with the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.

They are likely to discuss issues that have strained relations over generations, including compensation for people forced to work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

