Jetstar flight makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries -TV















TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Jetstar flight heading from Narita airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka made an emergency landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport in central Japan on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, public broadcaster NHK said.

A bomb threat could have caused the emergency landing, NHK quoted the police as saying.

Landing and taking off at the airport, located in Japan's industrial heartland of Aichi prefecture, is currently suspended due to the development, NHK said.

The broadcaster said 149 passengers had made reservations for the flight.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Sandra Maler











