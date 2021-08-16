Kabul airport operations restarted for evacuation flights- Pentagon

An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that the airfield at Kabul's airport had been reopened after a pause earlier in the day.

An official from the Joint Staff told reporters at the Pentagon that a C-17 landed earlier on Monday with Marines aboard and another C-17 was expected to land later in the day.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.