Kabul airport operations restarted for evacuation flights- Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that the airfield at Kabul's airport had been reopened after a pause earlier in the day.
An official from the Joint Staff told reporters at the Pentagon that a C-17 landed earlier on Monday with Marines aboard and another C-17 was expected to land later in the day.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall
