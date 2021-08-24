Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of continuing to "coerce" and "intimidate" in the South China Sea and pledged that Washington would pursue a free and open Indo Pacific.

Her comments came during a trip to Singapore.

Harris will also visit Vietnam on her trip to Asia, where U.S. officials aim to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the region and address concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:25 AM UTC

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak.

Asia Pacific
Pandemic threatens Asia-Pacific's progress on global development goals, says ADB
Asia Pacific
Thailand to receive 61 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year
Asia Pacific
Japan LDP heavyweight Nikai says he supports PM Suga's re-appointment

Japan's ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said on Tuesday there was no change to his stance of supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's re-appointment as head of the party.

Asia Pacific
Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea