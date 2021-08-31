Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kazakh defence minister resigns after 15 die in arms depot blasts

Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev attends military exercises held by assault troops at a firing ground in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo

ALMATY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev resigned on Tuesday, the office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, days after a fire and a series of blasts at an arms depot killed 15 soldiers and firefighters.

Dozens of people were wounded by the blasts which forced the authorities to evacuate nearby settlements in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province on Aug. 26. The cause of the fire remains unclear. L1N2PY0C6

The fire and blasts provoked a public outcry, especially because the explosives at the base in question had been relocated there from a facility in the town of Arys after a similar incident there in 2019 which killed four people.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

