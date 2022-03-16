Kazakh President Tokayev lays out constitutional reform plan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

NUR-SULTAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan needs to switch from "superpresidential" rule to a presidential republic with a strong parliament, President Kassym-Jomort Tokayev said on Wednesday, proposing constitutional reform.

Addressing the Central Asian nation's parliament, Tokayev also proposed changing the electoral system and re-establishing the constitutional court.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

