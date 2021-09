ALMATY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed former Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev as the country's new energy minister, according to a decree published on Thursday.

Mirzagaliyev, 42, had been ecology minister since June 2019.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

