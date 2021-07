A view shows boxes containing vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has approved the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said on Thursday.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet

