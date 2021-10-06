Kazakhstan to buy 4 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NUR-SULTAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has signed a deal to buy about 4 million doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation's government has said it will offer the Pfizer shots, at least initially, only to children aged 12 and older, and to pregnant women.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

