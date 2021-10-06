Skip to main content

Kazakhstan to buy 4 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NUR-SULTAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has signed a deal to buy about 4 million doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation's government has said it will offer the Pfizer shots, at least initially, only to children aged 12 and older, and to pregnant women.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:20 AM UTC

New Japan PM Kishida off to rocky start in polling

Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media showed on Tuesday.

