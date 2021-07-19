Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kazakhstan considers producing second Russian vaccine locally

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wearing a protective face mask participates online in the unveiling ceremony of a monument to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan July 3, 2020. Kazakh Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

ALMATY, July 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet on Monday to look into the possibility of importing and locally producing the Russian-developed Sputnik Light vaccine, his office said.

The Central Asian nation already produces the Sputnik V vaccine, developed earlier, at a local plant in addition to importing it from Russia.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

