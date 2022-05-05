1 minute read
Kazakhstan to hold constitutional reform referendum on June 5
ALMATY, May 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on constitutional amendments on June 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.
After sidelining his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev amid violent unrest in January, Tokayev has proposed a broad constitutional reform that would strengthen the parliament's powers.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra
