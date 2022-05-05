Kazakhstan to hold constitutional reform referendum on June 5

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers a speech during a festival marking Nauryz, an ancient holiday celebrating the spring equinox, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY, May 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on constitutional amendments on June 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

After sidelining his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev amid violent unrest in January, Tokayev has proposed a broad constitutional reform that would strengthen the parliament's powers.

