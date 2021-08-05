Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 cases

A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a temporary vaccination unit set up at a former TikTok studio in the MEGA Park mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo

ALMATY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said.

Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while Uzbek daily figures are more indicative of cases requiring hospitalisation.

Kazakhstan also reported a record 158 deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia on Thursday. The figure refers to deaths registered on Aug. 3.

Kazakhstan has administered a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.6 million people and 4.1 million have been fully inoculated.

In Uzbekistan, 5.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.3 million fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

