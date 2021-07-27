Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 infections

1 minute read

People wear protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an annual food fair in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan October 17, 2020. Signs read: "COVID-19. Wear a mask". REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY, July 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record numbers of fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, standing at 6,797 and 789 respectively, signalling that Central Asia has yet to overcome the latest pandemic wave, driven by new variants.

Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while daily figures in the former are more indicative of cases requiring hospitalisation.

Kazakhstan has administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.2 million people and 3.4 million have been fully inoculated.

In Uzbekistan, 4.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.1 million fully vaccinated.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:36 AM UTCExplainer: What we know about inter-Korean hotlines, unique symbol for testy ties

South and North Korea reopened their hotlines on Tuesday after a yearlong communications vacuum that had flared tensions and soured relations.

Asia PacificS.Korea begins COVID-19 vaccination for chip, electronics workers
Asia PacificIndonesia's COVID-19 crisis to test fiscal discipline commitment

Indonesia's worsening COVID-19 crisis is raising pressure on the government to lift spending and widen the budget deficit, even as rating agencies warn any loosening of the country's hard-won fiscal discipline could bode ill for its credit ratings.

Asia PacificPakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
Asia PacificThankful for vaccines, Taiwan praises Czech Republic as democracy partner