Kazakhstan votes to amend constitution -referendum results
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NUR-SULTAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Voters in Kazakhstan supported constitutional amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a referendum, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
Tokayev has promoted the reform as a foundation for a new social contract in the oil-rich Central Asian country allied with Russia, and analysts say the vote could be seen as a rehearsal for his bid to win a second term as president. read more
The commission said that 77.18% of votes in the Sunday referendum were in favour of the amendments, which decentralise decision-making and strip former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev of his "national leader" status. Turnout was 68.06%.
Tokayev proposed the reform package after putting down a coup attempt amid deadly unrest in January and removing his former patron Nazarbayev and his relatives from important positions in the public sector.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.