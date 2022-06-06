Kazakhstan votes to amend constitution -referendum results

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he casts his ballot during a constitutional referendum at a polling station in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

NUR-SULTAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Voters in Kazakhstan supported constitutional amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a referendum, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Tokayev has promoted the reform as a foundation for a new social contract in the oil-rich Central Asian country allied with Russia, and analysts say the vote could be seen as a rehearsal for his bid to win a second term as president. read more

The commission said that 77.18% of votes in the Sunday referendum were in favour of the amendments, which decentralise decision-making and strip former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev of his "national leader" status. Turnout was 68.06%.

Tokayev proposed the reform package after putting down a coup attempt amid deadly unrest in January and removing his former patron Nazarbayev and his relatives from important positions in the public sector.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel

