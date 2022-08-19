Key Pakistani internet providers report outage

A man explores social media on a computer at an internet club in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Key Pakistani telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions in the country on Friday, while the country's telecom regulator said it was investigating the issue.

State-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd's optical fiber network was experiencing faults and hence users in northern and central regions of the country were facing an outage, it said in a tweet.

Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's state-controlled Telenor (TEL.OL) said its internet network was down due to a network issue on their internet service provider.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.