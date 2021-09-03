Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kirin Brewery chief dies; group CEO to run unit in interim

1 minute read

The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T) on Friday said Takayuki Fuse, the head of the company's brewery unit, has died at the age of 61.

Fuse, who joined Kirin group in 1982, succumbed to ventricular fibrillation at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, a company spokesperson said. Just last month, he had been appointed as chairman of the Brewers Association of Japan.

Kirin Holdings Chief Executive Yoshinori Isozaki will concurrently run the beer unit for the time being, the company said.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

New Zealand police on Friday shot and killed a "violent extremist" known to the police, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket.