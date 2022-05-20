Kishida assures Philippines president-elect Marcos of Japan's economic commitment

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

MANILA, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed resolve to continue economic cooperation with the Philippines during a telephone conversation on Friday with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Japan's embassy in Manila said.

The cooperation covers infrastructure development, including railways, and the Subic Bay development, as well as security and coast guard law enforcement, the embassy said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.