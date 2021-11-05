KKR invests $2 bln in South Korean energy firm SK E&S

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said on Friday it has bought 2.4 trillion won ($2.03 billion) worth of newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares of South Korean energy company SK E&S Co Ltd.

SK Group conglomerate member SK E&S will use the funding to accelerate its growth, KKR said, adding that the investment was made from its Asia Pacific infrastructure fund.

($1 = 1,184.5000 won)

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.