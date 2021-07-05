Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuroda stresses BOJ's readiness to ease more to beat pandemic pain

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's readiness to ease monetary policy further with a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy.

"Japan's economy remains in a severe state but is picking up as a trend," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

