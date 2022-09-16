1 minute read
Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders meet, order ceasefire -Kyrgyz presidency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday.
Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led regional body in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.