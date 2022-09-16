1 minute read
Kyrgyzstan says border outposts under Tajik fire again
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces have once again opened fire on several of its outposts after a brief confrontation this week.
It reported six separate incidents and said it was taking efforts to de-escalate the conflict. read more
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar
