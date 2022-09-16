Kyrgyzstan says border outposts under Tajik fire again

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces have once again opened fire on several of its outposts after a brief confrontation this week.

It reported six separate incidents and said it was taking efforts to de-escalate the conflict. read more

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar

