Kyrgyzstan says fighting escalates on Tajik border

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tajik forces are attacking Kyrgyz outposts along the whole length of the border and Kyrgyz troops are returning fire, Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said on Friday, an unusual escalation of tensions between two Russian allies.

Two Tajik border guards were killed in similar clashes earlier this week but the countries, both of which host Russian military bases, appeared to have ceased hostilities afterwards.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

