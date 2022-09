Kyrgyzstan says intense fighting taking place on border with Tajikistan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's border service reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday and said it had seen additional Tajik forces and equipment being moved to the border.

In a statement, the border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks. Both countries have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.

Separately, the head of the Kyrgyz state committee on national security was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying military casualties had been high.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Caleb Davis, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.