Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to border conflict ceasefire -TASS
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday agreed a ceasefire to end a bout of border skirmishes this week, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's border service.
At least three people have been killed and 27 wounded since fighting over a disputed mountainous frontier area broke out two days ago.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
