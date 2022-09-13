1 minute read
Lazard in talks with India, China and Japan for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Financial advisory group Lazard (LAZ.N) is in the process of speaking to India, China and Japan for the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Ramesh Pathirana, the island nation's acting cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Writing by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.