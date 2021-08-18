Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Leaders of Afghan Taliban will not stay in 'shadow of secrecy' - group official

1 minute read

Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban will show themselves to the world, an official of the Islamist movement said on Wednesday, unlike during the past 20 years, when its leaders have lived largely in secret.

"Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the senior Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The official said Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, which brought them to the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:31 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Asia Pacific
Former Malaysia deputy PM emerges as leading candidate for premier
Asia Pacific
Japan's exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery
Asia Pacific
Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross
Asia Pacific
First Lufthansa plane with Afghanistan evacuees lands in Germany